Throwback to when Jyothika REVEALED why she got married to Suriya; their journey from co-stars to partners

Suriya and his beloved better half, Jyothika, stand out as one of the most adored couples in South cinema. The duo, who have been married for about 18 years, have never missed a moment to captivate their fans with their unwavering chemistry. So, let us revisit the significant milestones of Suriya and Jyothika’s dreamy love story.

Shooting sets of Poovellam Kettupar was Suriya and Jyothika’s meet-cute

Tracing back to the beginning, everything started when a 24-year-old Suriya met the fresh talent in showbiz, Jyothika, on the sets of their 1999 Tamil film Poovellam Kettupar. At this time, while Suriya had already been part of quite a few films, Jyothika was new to the industry and struggled to adjust due to the language barrier.

However, it was Suriya who comforted her during this challenging time, helping her navigate the language barrier and understand things a little bit easily.

Suriya developed feelings for Jyothika after working together

Well, what started off as working together for the film and helping out Jyothika to understand the new language slowly transformed into an unexplainable yet special feeling. While Suriya was the first one to develop feelings about the actress, it was later by 2003 when they actually began dating.

In a previous interview with TellyChakkar, Jyothika had spoken about that one quality of Suriya that she was attracted to. She had said, “The reason I decided that I wanted Surya for myself was the respect he gave me. We first came together in the film Poovellam Kettuppar. He spoke to me very casually. That appealed to me a lot. Following that, we acted together in almost seven films. When a director explains a romantic scene involving the heroine, Surya acts only to the extent the director desires. He doesn’t take undue advantage.”

Advertisement

Suriya and Jyothika worked in a number of films together

More than soulmates, Suriya and Jyothika have also remained great friends and terrific co-actors. They have collaborated on many films together, including Sillunu Oru Kadhal, Maayavi, Perazhagan, and others. Their on-screen chemistry has garnered immense appreciation from fans, who still wish for a reunion in another film.

In one of her earlier interviews with News18, Jyothika emphasized that the aspect of friendship remains strong between her and her husband, Suriya, despite their roles as husband and wife.

She had said, “My husband is my best friend. He was the first guy I met in the industry and I did my first film with him. We remained friends for a long time. Since we’ve lasted this long and continue to, I’m imagining that it’s because of the friendship we share.”

Suriya and Jyothika’s marriage in 2006

Coming back to their love story, after their courtship of a few years, Suriya and Jyothika got married in 2006. It is believed that their union initially hit a roadblock when the Ghajini actor’s father, Sivakumar, objected to the same due to their cultural differences.

Advertisement

But did you know they did not accept Suriya’s marriage proposal right away? Well, she took about a month to accept that. Sharing the reasons behind the same, Jyothika revealed that she felt fatigued after 10 years of constant work schedules. Thus she required some time and it was only after a month that she tied the knot with him.

Speaking with TellyChakkar, the actress had earlier mentioned, “I spent time from 9 in the morning to 6 in the evening at shoots for about 10 years, and it had created a sort of fatigue in me. I had earned the money I needed by then. It was at this point that Surya proposed to me. Even my family agreed. Without thinking further, I got married the very next month.”

Nonetheless, the couple surpassed all difficulties and tied the knot in a large ceremony in Chennai on September 11, 2006. Surrounded by their friends and family members, their union took place at the Park Sheraton Hotel in Chennai.

Advertisement

Jyothika left her career at its peak after marriage with Suriya

Following Suriya and Jyothika’s marriage, the actress made the decision to step away from the film industry. At the peak of her career, she took a five-year-long break. While the exact reasons behind this decision were not publicly disclosed, it was speculated that there was some pressure from Suriya’s family regarding her career.

However, Jyothika made her return to the silver screen in 2015 and has since starred in numerous projects, including both films and OTT releases. That said, she has become slightly selective about her roles over the years.

Jyothika and Suriya’s children, Diya and Dev

From life partners, Suriya and Jyothika transitioned into parenthood with the birth of their daughter, Diya, in 2007, followed by their son, Dev, in 2010. Since then, their lives have largely revolved around their little ones.

Both Suriya and Jyothika often share glimpses of their children on their social media accounts, showcasing family moments and special achievements unlocked by their kids. For instance, a few days ago, Jyothika proudly announced that her daughter Diya had turned director, creating her first-ever documentary on a meaningful topic.

On the work front, Suriya is gearing up for his next release, Kanguva, which aims to be a massive pan-Indian release. Meanwhile, Jyothika will be seen next in the OTT show Dabba Cartel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vettaiyan deleted scene: Fahadh Faasil aka Patrick recreates Rajinikanth's THIS iconic dialogue from 'Muthu'