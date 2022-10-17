Varisu EXCLUSIVE: First single of Thalapathy Vijay starrer to be out on October 23
The first song of Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu will be out during Diwali week. The team is prepping up for the film’s promotion already in a grand way.
Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, Varisu (Vaarasudu in Telugu) has been creating an immense buzz since its announcement. It is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. From title announcement and first-look posters to an exciting star cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu has caught everyone’s attention. Adding to the buzz, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned the makers of the Vijay starrer are set to release the first single on October 23.
Yes, you read that right! The first song of the film will be out during Diwali week. “The team is prepping up for the film’s promotion already in a grand way. The first single will be out on October 23 and the announcement of the same will be made on October 20 or 21. S Thaman has left no stone unturned to bring the best for Vijay and Rashmika’s film and he is super enthusiastic about putting it out for the audience,” reveals a source close to the development.
“The team had actually locked two dates for Varisu’s first single. They were in two minds and finally, one has been locked. It is getting ready for Pongal 2023 release and the film's final schedule is underway,” adds the source.
Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Varisu also features Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Ganesh Venkatram and Sriman among others in supporting roles.
Also Read| Jawan Update EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to film last schedule in Rajasthan; Read Deets
Meanwhile, choreographer Jani recently shared an interesting update and promised mass-level dancing from Vijay in the film. "Get ready to witness the MAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSS level dance from @actorvijay garu No one's going to just sit and watch it in theatres... It'll be," he tweeted.
For the unversed, Jani Master took social media by storm with his choreographed song, Arabic Kuthu from Vijay’s Beast.