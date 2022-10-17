Varisu EXCLUSIVE: First single of Thalapathy Vijay starrer to be out on October 23

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, Varisu (Vaarasudu in Telugu) has been creating an immense buzz since its announcement. It is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. From title announcement and first-look posters to an exciting star cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu has caught everyone’s attention. Adding to the buzz, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned the makers of the Vijay starrer are set to release the first single on October 23.

Yes, you read that right! The first song of the film will be out during Diwali week. “The team is prepping up for the film’s promotion already in a grand way. The first single will be out on October 23 and the announcement of the same will be made on October 20 or 21. S Thaman has left no stone unturned to bring the best for Vijay and Rashmika’s film and he is super enthusiastic about putting it out for the audience,” reveals a source close to the development.