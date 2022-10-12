Jawan Update EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to film last schedule in Rajasthan; Read Deets
According to sources, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will be shooting for the film’s crucial schedule soon in Rajasthan. It will be a 20-day long schedule.
After Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are all gearing up for the final leg of their upcoming film, Jawan, directed by Atlee. The last leg of the shoot would be commenced soon. According to sources, the duo will be shooting for the film’s crucial schedule soon in Rajasthan.
A source close to the development revealed, “It will be a 20-day schedule thereby calling it a film wrap for Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The team has geared up and is already underway to ensure a smooth schedule for the team. High-level security will be in place. However, as Nayanthara is blessed with twins and wants to spend time with her newborns, the makers are figuring out an appropriate date.”
The source further informs that Nayanthara could have finished her portion of the film in the Chennai schedule but since she was away for personal reasons, the crucial scenes with SRK will be shot in Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, SRK recently took to Twitter and summarised his last 30 days with the team of his upcoming film Jawan. He even met superstars Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay. Shah Rukh Khan also had deep discussions with co-actor, Vijay Sethupathi and thanked Jawan’s director Atlee and his wife Priya for their hospitality.
The actor’s tweet read, “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food.Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!”
Jawan also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu. Mounted on a large scale, Jawan will be released in theatres in June 2023.
Also Read| New mommy Nayanthara’s monochrome photo with her twins is too beautiful for words