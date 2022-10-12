Jawan Update EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to film last schedule in Rajasthan; Read Deets

After Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are all gearing up for the final leg of their upcoming film, Jawan, directed by Atlee. The last leg of the shoot would be commenced soon. According to sources, the duo will be shooting for the film’s crucial schedule soon in Rajasthan.

A source close to the development revealed, “It will be a 20-day schedule thereby calling it a film wrap for Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The team has geared up and is already underway to ensure a smooth schedule for the team. High-level security will be in place. However, as Nayanthara is blessed with twins and wants to spend time with her newborns, the makers are figuring out an appropriate date.”