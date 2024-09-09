Sai Pallavi searches for steel bucket, turns super mischievous at sister Pooja Kannan’s Haldi ceremony; WATCH unmissable moments from function

Sai Pallavi had a blast during the pre-wedding festivities of her sister Pooja Kannan and her fiance Vineeth. Recently, a video from Pooja's haldi festivities surfaced on social media wherein the Thandel actress was seen hatching a mischievous plan ahead of the ceremony. Sai Pallavi was seen searching for buckets ahead of the ceremony to turn the occasion into a total riot.

Not only that, she also shared a joyful moment with her sister during the haldi ceremony. Sai Pallavi further smeared haldi on the bride and groom, who in turn hugged her out of sheer joy. The festive atmosphere of the ceremony with flower petals being showered looked straight out of a movie scene.

Pooja Kannan's haldi ceremony was filled with love, laughter, and blessings. Sharing the video, the photographer wrote, "When you have a mischievous sister and family, it results in your haldi being a total riot! Pooja and Vineeth’s fun-filled haldi teaser shows the candid chaos we live for. Every frame was pure, unscripted fun, and we can’t get enough of it!"

The ceremony took place in Tamil Nadu's Kotagiri, which is a charming hill town perfect for destination weddings.

Check out the video below:

Earlier, Sai Pallavi's videos from her sister's sangeet ceremony also went viral on social. At Pooja's sangeet, the actress grooved to the beats of Kangana Ranaut's London Thumakda. Sai Pallavi also joined her sister Pooja for a duet on the Marathi song Apsara Aali.

For the occasion, Sai Pallavi opted for a blue ethnic ensemble, which blended perfectly with the event and the setting.

Check out the videos below:

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan is also an actress. She made her acting debut with the Tamil-language film Chithirai Sevvaanam. The film was directed by Sakthi Rajasekaran and also starred Nithya Menen in the lead role.

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with Naga Chaitanya titled Thandel. The film is aiming for a Christmas release, but an official announcement is awaited. Apart from Thandel, Sai Pallavi will feature as Sita Mata in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

