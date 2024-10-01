Alappuzha Gymkhana first look: Premalu fame Naslen and Thallumaala director Khalid Rahman join hands for action-packed boxing movie

Naslen of Premalu fame and Thallumaala director Khalid Rahman are all set to bring forth their much-awaited sports action flick, Alappuzha Gymkhana. The makers of the film unveiled the first look along with a motion poster depicting the actor in a chiseled body, all geared up in boxer shorts and gloves.

The movie starring the Premalu actor would also have Thallumaala’s Lukman Avaran in the lead role with an additional ensemble cast of actors like Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, Shiva Hariharan, Shon Joy, Karthik, Nanda Nishanth, and many more in key roles.

Check out the official posts by the makers of Alappuzha Gymkhana:

The movie, helmed by director-actor Khalid Rahman, marks the director’s subsequent directorial after the Tovino Thomas starrer Thallumaala. The 2022 action movie featured the tale of Wazim and his gang of friends who find each other in a brawl.

Over time, the friends' gang finds itself amidst various fights, which leads them to get caught up in a bash with another gang. The clash of egos between these groups takes us on a roller-coaster ride that also takes us through Wazim’s romantic life.

In addition to the ARM actor, the movie also featured Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko, Lukman Avaran, Swathi Das Prabhu, Adhri Joe, Austin Dan, Binu Pappu, Gokulan, Chemban Vinod Jose, and many more in key roles. The film received positive reviews from critics and was a massive hit in theaters.

Advertisement

Coming to Naslen’s work front, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in Girish AD’s directorial venture Premalu along with Mamitha Baiju. The rom-com movie featured the tale of Sachin, a young guy who aspires to go to the UK but has to stay in Hyderabad for a while, where he falls in love with an IT employee, Reenu.

The movie, which was co-financed by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran, is set to have a sequel. Furthermore, Naslen is currently working on the untitled Malayalam film directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol officially joins Thalapathy 69; fans ask for shirtless fight scene with Thalapathy Vijay