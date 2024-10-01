‘He had swelling in the…’: Hospital releases Rajinikanth’s health update; to be discharged in 2 days

Superstar Rajinikanth was recently admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai after suffering from severe stomach pain. Now, the hospital has released a medical bulletin regarding the actor’s medical procedure and notified fans of him doing well.

In the official post shared by Suresh PRO, the medical bulletin stated, “He (Rajinikanth) had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart, which was treated by a non surgical, transcatheter method.” The procedure has also placed a stent to seal off the swelling.

Additionally, the bulletin also read, “We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned. Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days.”

Check out the official medical bulletin regarding Rajinikanth’s health:

As the news of Rajinikanth’s hospitalization was made known, fans had been buzzing with well wishes for the actor and wishing for his speedy recovery. In an earlier report by CNN-News 18, the superstar’s wife Latha Rajinikanth had confirmed of him recovering well and said, “All is well.”

Coming to the superstar’s professional front, Rajinikanth is just days away from hitting the big screens this year with his much-awaited movie Vettaiyan. The action drama film directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame is set to feature the actor as an IPS officer who is an encounter specialist.

The film is slated to hit the theaters on October 10, 2024, and features an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Rithika Singh, Abhirami, and many more in key roles. Additionally, the makers of the film are set to unveil the trailer of the movie on October 2, 2024.

Furthermore, Rajinikanth will also be next seen in the movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action movie starring the superstar would also have stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles with an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyraj in key roles.

