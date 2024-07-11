Venkat Prabhu meets Ajith Kumar, Trisha amid Vidaa Muyarchi shoot in Azerbaijan; viral photo hints at actor's cameo in GOAT

Actor Ajith Kumar and director Venkat Prabhu recently reunited in Azerbaijan. The two previously collaborated for the film titled Mankatha. It was one of Tamil cinema's iconic films and also marked Ajith Kumar's 50th movie. Currently, the actor is filming for his long-awaited project, Vidaa Muyarchi, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Venkat Prabhu meets with Ajith Kumar and the Vidaa Muyarchi team

Venkat Prabhu shared a photo with Ajith Kumar, highlighting their close bond. In the photo, the two are seated together, with Ajith's arm around Venkat Prabhu's shoulder.

The filmmaker captioned the photo, "And this happened........ bromance in Baku," accompanied by a series of heart emojis.

Here's the post:

The photo quickly went viral, sparking speculation about a possible cameo of Ajith Kumar in The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). For context, GOAT is currently being directed by Venkat Prabhu and stars Thalapathy Vijay as the main lead.

Another viral photo featured Venkat Prabhu, Trisha, and Ajith alongside the Vidaa Muyarchi team, adding fuel to the ongoing speculations.

Venkat Prabhu and Ajith Kumar's previous collaboration

Venkat Prabhu and Ajith Kumar previously worked together on the film Mankatha in 2011. The heist-themed film showcased a different side of Ajith Kumar, receiving critical acclaim and becoming a commercial success.

Mankatha starred Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Lakshmi Rai, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav, Ashwin Kakumanu, Premji Amaren, and Mahat Raghavendra in key roles.

All we need to know about Vidaa Muyarchi

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaa Muyarchi is touted to be a thrilling action movie featuring Ajith Kumar in a powerful role. The first look poster was unveiled recently. It showcased Ajith exuding charisma with a dapper look, suggesting a gripping and dynamic character.

Lyca Productions released the poster with the caption, "Presenting the much-awaited first look of #VidaaMuyarchi. Brace yourselves for a gripping tale where perseverance meets grit."

The film's soundtrack is composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander, with Om Prakash handling the cinematography and N. B. Srikanth in charge of editing. With approximately 80 percent of production completed, the filmmakers are targeting a Diwali release. If everything proceeds as planned, Ajith’s fans can look forward to experiencing this action-packed thriller in theaters this Diwali.

