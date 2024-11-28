Vijay Deverakonda says ‘I don't go out on dates’ amid viral PIC with Rashmika Mandanna, and the reason will leave you spellbound

Vijay Deverakonda was recently seen playing the lead role in the music video Saahiba featuring Jasleen Royal and Radhikka Madan. During a chat with Curly Tales consisting of all the artists, Vijay called himself “blessed” when talking about dating people.

In conversation, the actor revealed that he doesn’t like to go out on dates with Radhikka Madan humorously commenting, “Then what women come to you like a magnet?” When she persisted in asking whether he goes out on dates, Vijay replied, “I have been blessed. Let’s say that.”

The actor further added that for him to go out on dates, he needs to get accustomed to them long before considering a relationship. Vijay Deverakonda highlighted that it takes him time to get involved with dating someone.

The comments about being blessed in relationship and dating were made at a time when the actor is rumored to be dating with his former co-star, Rashmika Mandanna. Even though the couple has not officially confirmed their relationship, the duo has been spotted at various spaces together and has been teased on the same on multiple ocassions.

The actress was even seen talking about her relationship status when she appeared at the Kissik song launch in Chennai a few days ago. During the event when Rashmika was asked about her relationships, she replied, “Everyone knows about it,” after a photo of both the actors enjoying a lunch date went viral on the internet.

Additionally, in the same interview, Vijay Deverakonda was also seen talking about his perspective towards love. The actor conveyed that he doesn’t believe that a concept like “unconditional love” exists and that he loves people with certain conditions. The actor also added that it is his own perspective and maybe his ignorance towards the concept, but that is how he sees it.

Moving ahead, Vijay Deverakonda is currently in the works of his next movie VD12, directed by Jersey fame Gowtham Tinnanuri. The movie is said to be an action thriller and is slated to release in theaters on March 28, 2025.

With Bhagyasree Borse rumored to play the female lead, musician Anirudh Ravichander takes up the responsibility of crafting the tracks and scores.

