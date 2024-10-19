Vijay Deverakonda gets embraced with love as he attends a fan meet event in Kerala amidst VD12 shoot; WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda who has been shooting in Kerala for some time now had attended a special fans meet in Kerala. The recent event organized by his “Rowdies” in Kerala saw the actor coming in his new look, and enjoying some special moments with everyone.

In a video shared by Suresh PRO, the actor was seen being showered with love by his fans as they embraced him with affection at the meet. The actor even cut a cake among his fans and expressed how the team of VD12 had shot some action sequences in Kerala and how he is eager for everyone to watch the movie.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda’s fan meet video here:

In a recent Instagram post shared by Vijay Deverakonda, we were all able to witness how the actor has been shooting in Kerala for some time now. The actor takes a run across the tea estates of the state and embraces the natural vibrancy it has to offer.

In the same carousel post, the actor also took some time to capture photographs with forest officers in the area as well.

Here is Vijay Deverakonda’s latest post from Kerala:

Vijay Deverakonda had hit the headlines back in August this year as the actor unveiled the first-look poster from his yet-to-be-titled movie, VD12. The rather rugged look of the actor from the movie poster featured him in an intriguing look and seemed to offer some high-octane action as well.

The upcoming movie is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of the Jersey fame and will be the actor’s first film in a cop avatar. The movie is said to be a spy thriller for which Vijay has undergone physical transformations as well.

The movie is expected to have Mr Bachchan fame Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. Moreover, the film also has Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer and is slated to release in theaters on March 28, 2025.

Moving ahead, the actor was last seen this year in a cameo appearance for the film Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas. The film directed by Nag Ashwin featured the actor in the role of Arjuna from the Hindu mythological epic, Mahabharata.

