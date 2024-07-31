Meet actor who once worked as salesman at retail store, was accused of assaulting a fan, featured in more than 50 films and now has net worth of over Rs 100 crore

This actor is predominantly celebrated for his contributions to Tamil cinema, but he has also made his mark in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films, boasting a filmography that exceeds 50 movies. He rose to fame with standout performances in films like Vikram Vedha and won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a trans woman in Super Deluxe.

He is a true sensation in Kollywood. Before embarking on his acting career, he held various odd jobs, including working as an NRI accountant in Dubai, where he met his wife. Yes, you guessed it right - he is none other than Vijay Sethupathi.

A look at Vijay Sethupathi's early life

In his early life, Vijay Sethupathi took on various odd jobs to earn pocket money, such as working as a salesman, a cashier at a fast food restaurant, and a phone booth operator. Before venturing into acting, he was employed as an accounting assistant at a cement company.

Sethupathi graduated from Dhanraj Baid Jain College in Thoraipakkam. Following his graduation, he relocated to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to work as an accountant, a position that offered him a salary four times higher than what he earned in India. During this time, he met his future wife, Jessy, online.

Vijay Sethupathi is a father of two children, Surya and Shreeja. Reportedly, he named his son after a friend who passed away during their school days.

DYK Vijay Sethupathi was once a background dancer

Vijay Sethupathi's acting journey started as a background dancer. Over time, he took on supporting roles in numerous films before finally securing a lead role. He appeared as a background actor in several movies, including Gokulathil Seethai and Naan Mahaan Alla, among others. His breakthrough came in 2010 with his debut in Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, directed by Seenu Ramasamy. This film earned him immediate recognition from both audiences and the film industry, and it went on to win multiple National Awards.

Vijay Sethupathi's breakthrough in the film industry

Before achieving significant fame, Vijay Sethupathi also appeared in TV serials and short films such as Thuru and The Angel, among others. In 2006, he starred in the TV show Penn, which ran for approximately 195 episodes. The year 2012 was pivotal for Sethupathi's career, as all three of his releases that year received critical acclaim and commercial success, significantly boosting his popularity. He first appeared in a negative role in Sundarapandian, followed by leading roles in the thriller Pizza and the comedy Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom.

Now, after more than a decade working as an actor, Vijay Sethupathi's net worth has impressively surpassed Rs 100 crore.

Vijay Sethupathi's controversy

A few years back, a fan attempted to attack Vijay Sethupathi's personal assistant at the Bengaluru airport. The incident transpired when the fan was reportedly denied a selfie with the actor. Things soon escalated and led to the fan's aggressive behavior. Notably, Vijay Sethupathi was not directly involved in the confrontation.

The attacker, identified as Maha Gandhi, later explained that the altercation began after he congratulated Sethupathi on his National Award win. According to Gandhi, Sethupathi responded with sarcasm, which further escalated the tension. Despite rumors that Sethupathi had assaulted the individual, these claims were false and he was not involved in the physical altercation.

Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming films

Vijay Sethupathi is currently enjoying the success of Maharaja. According to recent reports, his next film will be with Pandiraj. This project is expected to be a rural family entertainer. In addition, Vijay Sethupathi is also collaborating with Vetrimaaran on Viduthalai Part 2. He will also be featured in the film Ace.

