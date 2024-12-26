‘Sawadeeka sawadeeka.. trip-ah tripping ka’: Anirudh Ravichander DROPS lyrics from Ajith Kumar-Trisha’s Vidaamuyarchi 1st song

Anirudh Ravichander is clearly on fire this year with his banger songs in Devara: Part 1 and Vettaiyan becoming chartbusters. As the musician is crafting the soundtracks and scores for Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, the film’s 1st single Sawadeeka is releasing on December 27, 2024, at 1 pm.

As the song releases soon, the musician has shared the first two lines from the single through an official X (formerly Twitter) post. The tweet read, “Sawadeeka sawadeeka.. trip-ah tripping ka.. trip-ah tripping ka.. Sawadeeka sawadeeka.. yakka kapunkaa.. yakka kapunkaa.”

See the official post here:

The first single from the Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer is sung by Anthony Dasan with indie artist and popular musician Arivu penning the lyrics. As the upcoming movie marks Anirudh’s 3rd collaboration with Ajith after films like Vedalam and Vivegam, the expectations for the same are surely on a whole another level.

The official announcement of the first single was made on December 25, 2024, with the makers unveiling a special poster featuring both actors in a romantic set-up.

See the new poster from Vidaamuyarchi here:

Anirudh Ravichander is surely packed with several interesting projects in 2025. As per an early interview featuring the musician himself, it was said that he would be crafting the music for Shah Rukh Khan’s next movie, reuniting with the superstar after Jawan in 2023.

Moreover, the musician also has movies like Magic and Vijay Deverakonda starrer VD12 in Telugu. Additionally, Anirudh will also be hitting the theaters with his music in movies like Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), Sivakarthikeyan’s SK23, Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Coolie and Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged final movie Thalapathy69.

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s work front, the actor is set to appear in Vidaamuyarchi after his last film Thunivu released in 2023. The upcoming movie directed by Magizh Thirumeni wrapped up its shoot recently and aims to hit the big screens for Pongal 2025.

The teaser of the film showcases it to be a slick action thriller with Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead. Moreover, the film also has actors Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra playing key roles.

Furthermore, Ajith Kumar is also set to hit the big screens with his movie Good Bad Ugly (GBU), directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

