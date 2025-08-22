Ram Charan touches Chiranjeevi’s feet in heartwarming birthday video: ‘At 70, you are growing younger’

Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 70th birthday on August 22, 2025. As the veteran actor turns a year older, several fans, friends, and colleagues have extended their wishes to him. His son, Ram Charan, has also joined in the celebrations.

Ram Charan touches his father’s feet during Chiranjeevi’s birthday celebrations

Taking to his social media handle, Ram Charan presented a video of himself celebrating Chiranjeevi’s birthday. The visuals show him embracing his father and even touching his feet, expressing his love and respect.

Sharing the video, the Peddi actor penned, “Today is not just your birthday NANA, it’s a celebration of the incredible man you are. My hero, my guide, my inspiration. Every success I’ve had, every value I carry, comes from you.”

“At 70, you are growing younger at heart and more inspiring than ever. I pray for your health, happiness, and countless beautiful years ahead. Thank you for being the best father anyone could ever wish for. Happy Birthday,” he concluded.

Watch the video here:

Mega157 makers announce official title as Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Chiranjeevi and director Anil Ravipudi are joining hands for the first time with the movie Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu (MSG). The makers unveiled the official title glimpse, with the Megastar appearing in a sleek black tuxedo look.

The birthday special update confirms that the comedy actioner will release during Sankranthi 2026. With the Megastar in the lead, the movie will also feature Nayanthara and Catherine Tresa in key roles. Interestingly, reports suggest that Venkatesh Daggubati might make a cameo appearance in the film.

Check out the glimpse for Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Chiranjeevi’s work front

Apart from Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, Chiranjeevi will appear in the fantasy movie Vishwambhara. The highly anticipated flick, co-starring Trisha Krishnan, was initially expected to hit screens in 2025. However, due to extensive visual effects work, the makers have pushed its release to Summer 2026.

Moreover, the Megastar also has upcoming projects with directors Bobby Kolli and Srikanth Odela.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan is set to play the lead role in Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial Peddi. The village-based sports action film is slated to release on March 27, 2026. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, and others in key roles.

