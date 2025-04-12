Viswambhara 1st single OUT: Chiranjeevi channels pure devotion with song Rama Raama on Hanuman Jayanti 2025
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2025, the makers of Chiranjeevi starrer Viswambhara have unveiled its first single titled Rama Raama.
Chiranjeevi starrer Viswambhara is all set to hit the big screens this year with the Megastar returning in a socio-fantasy setup. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have unveiled the first single, indulging in pure devotion.
The team dropped the song Rama Raama on Hanuman Jayanti this year, making it a treat for everyone. The song features Chiranjeevi in a divine moment, embracing the day's tranquility.
See the song Rama Raama from Viswambhara: