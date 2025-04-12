Good Bad Ugly: Trisha Krishnan captures many moods of ‘Ramya’, shares BTS pictures from sets of Ajith Kumar starrer

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly opened to a phenomenal response from fans, and its box office collections have been exemplary right from the start. As the movie inches towards new benchmarks, Trisha Krishnan shared candid behind-the-scenes pictures of herself from the sets.

Taking to her Instagram account, Trisha posted a series of photos showcasing her look as Ramya in GBU. She also shared a monitor clip of her dance number with Ajith Kumar. One of the pictures captured a special moment where she shared the frame with director Adhik Ravichandran and co-star Prabhu.

Check out the photos here:

Sharing the pictures, the Vidaamuyarchi star wrote, “Nandri mammeyyyyyy….” as she expressed gratitude for the love and applause received.

Meanwhile, just yesterday, Trisha Krishnan shared a cryptic message on her social media handle, calling out negative trolling and unverified news circulating about her online.

She described such actions as “anonymous cowardice,” calling out those who post untrue things about someone they don’t even know.

Take a look at Trisha’s post here:

An excerpt from her comment read, “Toxic people, do you guys live or sleep well? Does sitting on social media and posting nonsensical stuff about others really make your day? Really feel terrible for you guys and the people you live with or are surrounded by.”

Coming back to Good Bad Ugly, ever since the film’s success, the internet has been abuzz with reports about Ajith Kumar potentially reuniting with Adhik Ravichandran for his next project.

If reports are to be believed, the actor’s upcoming film, AK64, is likely to be helmed by Adhik once again. However, there has been no official confirmation from either the makers or the actors so far.

