Chiranjeevi shares update on Pawan Kalyan’s son Mark Shankar's health after fire accident in Singapore: 'Still have to...'

Veteran star Chiranjeevi took to social media on Thursday to inform fans and well-wishers about his nephew Mark Shankar’s recovery. The eight-year-old son of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan was recently injured in a fire accident at his school in Singapore. He had sustained injuries to his hands and legs and also developed breathing difficulties due to smoke inhalation.

In his post, Chiranjeevi stated that Mark Shankar had been discharged from the hospital and had returned home. However, he added that the child still needs time to recover fully. Expressing gratitude, Chiranjeevi mentioned that with the blessings of their family deity, Anjaneya Swamy, they believe that Mark would soon return to complete health. He noted that the child’s survival felt like a divine intervention, especially as Hanuman Jayanti approached.

"On this occasion, in Ayya villages and Ayya areas, everyone should support our family to pray for the recovery of Mark Shankar. Sending prayers and blessings to that child. On behalf of me, younger brother Kalyan Babu @pawankalyan and our family Yavanmandi, we thank you all," the Vishwambhara actor concluded.

Take a look at his post below:

On Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan informed reporters that a fire had broken out during a summer camp in Singapore, injuring several children and claiming the life of one. He mentioned that his son had sustained burns on his hands and thighs and would need to undergo a bronchoscopy.

Pawan Kalyan also expressed concern that the smoke his son inhaled might lead to long-term health effects. The actor-politician reportedly traveled to Singapore later that evening to be with his son during the recovery process.

Mark Shankar is the youngest child of Pawan Kalyan and his third wife, Anna Lezhneva. The couple also has a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova. Both children are rarely seen in public. The parents have chosen to keep them away from media attention and off all social media platforms.

