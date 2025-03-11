Chiranjeevi’s upcoming fantasy action flick Vishwambhara faces delay; makers to push release for THIS date: Report

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming project, Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta, was supposed to hit the big screens sometime in Sankranthi 2025. However, it seems that the venture has now hit a roadblock and its release is likely to get pushed to a later date.

According to a News18 report, it has been claimed that instead of Sankranthi 2025, Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara will be out in cinemas in August of this year.

The report further suggested that the makers are now on a quick spree to wind up the work left for the fantasy actioner. It is believed that only the post-production work for Vishwambhara remains at the moment.

However, there is no official announcement suggesting a new release date for the Chiranjeevi starrer. Hence, these are just unconfirmed reports at the moment.

Speaking about the megastar’s forthcoming lineup of scheduled projects, Chiranjeevi recently grabbed attention with news about him allotting a strict 90-day schedule to complete his project with Anil Ravipudi next.

With this, the project tentatively titled Mega157 has been deemed as the fastest Telugu movie to be shot. Being another action flick in the making, it would feature the senior actor in a never-seen-before avatar.

This project is said to go on floors by May-June of 2025 and get completed within October of the same year.

Apart from this, Chiranjeevi also has another film in the pipeline, a violent action flick directed by Srikanth Odela. The project will be presented by Nani, who has previously worked with the filmmaker.

