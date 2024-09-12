Was Nayanthara first choice for Sneha's role in Vijay starrer The GOAT? ‘Called me after watching…’; Director Venkat Prabhu reveals

The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT), featuring Thalapathy Vijay as the main lead, was released in theaters on September 5. The film has been shattering box office records with over Rs 100 crore gross collections. Amid the success of The GOAT, it has come to light that Nayanthara was the first choice for the Vijay starrer instead of Sneha.

In a recent interview, director Venkat Prabhu revealed that Sneha, who played Thalapathy Vijay's wife in The GOAT, was not his first choice. He shared that Nayanthara was initially approached to play Vijay's wife, but things did not fall into place.

He said, "I initially planned to cast Nayanthara, but it just didn’t work out for some reason. However, the best thing for me is that Nayan called me after watching the film and appreciated my decision to cast Sneha. She even praised Sneha’s performance, saying that no one else could have performed the role like she did."

According to Sacnilk's report, Thalapathy Vijay starrer The GOAT is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark in India. The film has collected approximately Rs 170.75 crore in its first week in India. The film has been performing well in Tamil language.

Addressing the same, Venkat Prabhu said in an interview that the film's climax, which is connected to CSK, did not sit well with audiences outside of Tamil Nadu. The director stated, "I guess GOAT did not work well with the Hindi and Telugu audience because of CSK references. MI and RCB fans troll me all the time just because I'm a CSK fan. By blood, I'm a CSK supporter, and there's nothing I can do about it."

Advertisement

He also shared his plans for the film's OTT release and revealed that he wants to release the extended uncut version of The GOAT on OTT platforms. The film's original runtime is 3 hours and 40 minutes. Meanwhile, The GOAT will also get a sequel titled GOAT vs. OG, which will shift its focus from the hero to the villain.

ALSO READ: Venkat Prabhu reveals his reason for Vijay starrer The GOAT's mixed reception; 'Didn't resonate with...'