Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT uncut version to release on OTT? Here's what director Venkat Prabhu has to say

Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is running successfully in theaters. The film has been shattering box office records ever since it hit the big screens on September 5 and has already joined the 100 crore club. Those who have missed the film in theaters can watch it on OTT sooner than expected. Yes, you read it right. According to reports, the film's uncut version might be available on Netflix after four weeks of its theatrical run.

Recently, in an interview with a Tamil media outlet, director Venkat Prabhu mentioned that GOAT's original runtime was much longer. Therefore, makers have been planning to release the uncut version, which is about 3 hours and 20 minutes long, on the OTT platforms. For the unversed, the censor board trimmed GOAT's final runtime to 3 hours and 3 minutes in order to receive a U/A certificate.

Also, Venkat Prabhu and his team intend to share the deleted scenes from Vijay starrer GOAT on their social media handles once the film's theatrical run is complete.

Moreover, the extended version of GOAT will reportedly include all the deleted scenes and will be available on Netflix. Some of the deleted scenes also include some hilarious moments with Vijay's younger character in the film. However, the makers have not yet announced the release date of the film on OTT platforms.

Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT has left fans eagerly anticipating a sequel, as announced in the end credits of the film. For those who haven't watched the film yet, GOAT will have a second part titled GOAT vs OG, which will be a "Venkat Prabhu villain".

The sequel will reportedly introduce a new villain to the narrative instead of focusing on the hero. Social media has been abuzz since then with speculation that Ajith Kumar might play a prominent role in the sequel to GOAT. However, neither Venkat Prabhu nor the makers have made any official announcement yet.

With Vijay retiring from showbiz, it will be interesting to see who might feature in GOAT vs OG.

