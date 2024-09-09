Venkat Prabhu reveals his reason for Vijay starrer The GOAT's mixed reception; 'Didn't resonate with...'

Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest of All Time is emerging as one of the highest grossing films of 2024. However, the film's climax scene received mixed reception due to its CSK reference. Nevertheless, Venkat Prabhu recently opened up about the climax scene of The GOAT and its connection to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricket team.

In a recent interview with a regional media outlet, Venkat Prabhu said that the film's ending, which features strong ties to CSK, may not have resonated well with audiences outside of Tamil Nadu. He said, "I guess GOAT did not work well with the Hindi & Telugu audience because of CSK references. MI & RCB fans troll me all the time just because I'm a CSK fan. By blood, I'm a CSK supporter & there's nothing I can do about it."

Apart from this, Venkat Prabhu also revealed his plans to release an extended, uncut version of Thalapathy Vijay's film The GOAT on OTT platforms. The original director's cut of The GOAT has a runtime of around 3 hours and 40 minutes, much longer than the 3-hour theatrical version.

The extended OTT version will reportedly include all the deleted scenes from the film, some of which feature hilarious moments with Vijay's younger character. The makers also wish to share these unseen scenes on their social media handles once the film's theatrical run is complete.

For those who haven't watched The GOAT, it features Vijay playing dual roles as Gandhi, a member of the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS), and his son Jeevan. The film ends with an open-ended climax that sets the stage for the sequel GOAT vs OG. The upcoming film is said to shift the focus from the hero to the villain, with speculation surrounding the introduction of a new antagonist, possibly played by Ajith Kumar, who has previously collaborated with Venkat Prabhu in the hit film Mankatha.

