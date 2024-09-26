'Was painful for me to hear about his struggles with Aarti and her parents': Singer Kenishaa Francis reveals about therapy sessions of Jayam Ravi

Goan singer Kenishaa Francis has been in the spotlight ever since rumors of her alleged relationship with actor Jayam Ravi surfaced online. She was, in fact, also touted by many for being the apparent reason for the broken marriage of the couple. And recently the artist revealed her side of the story and mentioned how Jayam sought out her help through therapy after facing severe struggles in his marriage.

In an interview with DT Nxt, Kenishaa Francis disclosed that the actor had come to her seeking help to cure him with therapy. She stated that he was emotionally and mentally bruised from the tough challenges in his marriage with Aarti Ravi.

She revealed, “He got in touch with me again around June, when he was mentally and emotionally bruised and battered from his marriage to Aarti."

Moving on, Kenishaa went on to talk about the enormous baggage of pain that her client Jayam Ravi suffered through due to his ex-wife Aarti. She mentioned that the struggles faced by the actor pained more than even that of losing one’s parents and termed it abuse.

Furthermore, she asserted that she will be willing to prove all evidence against Aarti in court, even without the actor’s permission, based on the several notes she had recorded during the therapy sessions.

Kenishaa said, “As a therapist, I can tell you that the pain Jayam Ravi’s family has put him through is bigger than the pain of losing parents. As a therapist, it was beyond painful for me to hear about his struggles with Aarti and her parents.”

She added, “No one deserves so much abuse irrespective of the gender, and I can release all the evidence with or without Ravi’s permission in the court of law from my notes of our therapy."

Finally, Kenishaa also addressed the rumors of her link-up with Jayam Ravi. In her defense, the artist clarified that she simply doesn’t wish for her integrity and silence to be questioned by anyone.

Moreover, Kenishaa clarified that her work as a mental health therapist is serious, and she feels saddened when people ridicule and speak against it.

