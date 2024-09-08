WATCH: Actor Vishal cycling his way to 68th South Indian Artists' Association meet in Chennai wins over internet

Trigger: This article contains information about sexual assault, which might be triggering for some readers.

Vishal, the General Secretary of the Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artistes' Association), arrived on a bicycle to attend the association's 68th annual meeting in Chennai. Now, a video of his arrival is going viral on social media.

On Sunday, PTI shared a video of Vishal, dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans, interacting with his fans near the entrance of the meeting venue. He further shook hands with them and posed for the paps gathered around.

Upon his arrival, Vishal was welcomed by one of the many members of the South Indian Artist Association with a badge. During the meeting, Vishal addressed the media on the possibility of forming a committee similar to the Hema Committee, which recently released a report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

"The Nadigar Sangam will form a committee in the next ten days. Preparations are underway and an announcement will be made soon. It is our duty to do so. The association is not just for the men in the industry. It's also for women to know that there is someone there for them," Vishal said.

Advertisement

Check out the video below:

According to a report by The News Minute, Nadigar Sangam has passed a resolution to impose a five-year ban from the Tamil film industry on individuals found guilty of sexual offenses. This decision was made during a meeting of its Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC) on September 4. The GSICC will also provide legal assistance to victims of sexual harassment in the industry.

According to the report, the alleged offenders will initially receive a warning, followed by further action if necessary.

Disclaimer: If you or someone is suffering from any kind of physical, sexual, or emotional abuse then do not hesitate to seek help from a professional. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: After TFPC decides to ban Dhanush, Nadigar Sangam aims to resolve issues with Producers' body