WATCH: Alia Bhatt can't hold back her laughter as she sings Oo Antava for Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently attended a promotional event in Hyderabad alongside Alia Bhatt and Rana Daggubati. Several photos and videos from the event are now going viral on social media. In one of the clips, Alia Bhatt can be seen singing the Citadel actor's hit song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise.

While the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress sang a few lines from the track, she could not hold back her laughter as Samantha was sitting next to her. Nonetheless, the Kushi actress loved Alia Bhatt's performance and she cheered for her as well.

After Alia finished singing, Samantha hugged her while the former joked that "hopefully" this is the first and last time she is performing on Oo Antava in public.

At the Hyderabad event, Alia Bhatt praised her "dearest" Samantha for being a "hero on and off-screen." Admiring her resilience and strength, she said, "It's not easy to be a woman in a man's world, but you have surpassed gender. You stand tall on your two feet, and you have your talent, and your strong kicks to be an example for everyone."

The event was also graced by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas who hailed Samantha Ruth Prabhu's talent. He said that after Rajinikanth, the Citadel star has the widest fan base across the country. Calling her a true hero, the director shared how Allu Arjun also admires Sam’s work. Trivikram recalled that Allu Arjun became the actress’ fan after watching Ye Maaya Chesave. The film also featured Naga Chaitanya.

Alia Bhatt also took a moment to laud Trivikram's work and urged him to cast her and Samantha in his film. She said, "Trivikram sir, I think Samantha and I should be in a film written and directed by you."

Work-wise, Samantha is all set for the release of her upcoming spy thriller web series with Varun Dhawan titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. The show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 7.

