WATCH: Allu Arjun and family return from Goa after celebrating wife Sneha’s bday; Ram Charan’s wife Upasana touches down in Mumbai

Allu Arjun, who was celebrating his wife Sneha Reddy's birthday in Goa, has returned home to Hyderabad. The actor, along with his wife and kids, was seen engaging in a playful conversation as they exited the airport.

The stylish star was seen wearing a white vest, paired with an olive green jacket and pants. Allu Arjun's entire look was complemented by his dark sunglasses and white slippers. Meanwhile, his wife opted for a simple look, wearing a casual white outfit.

Check out Allu Arjun with his wife and kids returning from Goa:

On the other hand, Ram Charan's wife and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela was also spotted making an entry today. The celebrity wife was seen by the paparazzi as she walked out of the airport, sporting a brown-colored outfit and exuding a commanding presence like a true boss lady.

Watch Upasana Konidela’s airport look:

Interestingly, Ram Charan had also earlier made headlines as the actor and his furry buddy Rhyme are getting a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Museum in London. The announcement was made by the museum itself through a special video featuring the actor along with Rhyme, who both had their measurements taken. Earlier, Allu Arjun was also given the same honor by the museum.

Ram Charan also unveiled the second single from his film Game Changer on September 30, 2024. The makers of the film had dropped the single called Raa Macha Macha, composed by Thaman and crooned by Nakash Aziz. The song touted to be the actor’s introductory track features him in an upbeat avatar which is coupled with his swaying and fiery dance moves.

The movie directed by Shankar is a political action drama that features an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, and many more in key roles. The film is expected to be released in theaters for Christmas this year.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun is also making his way by the end of 2024 with his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, slated to release on December 6. The film marks the second installment to the Pushpa series which also has Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their roles.

