Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule closes all-language OTT deal with Netflix for a whopping Rs 270 crores; REPORT

Allu Arjun is set to re-appear on the big screens once again this year with his much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. As per a report by Aakashavaani, the much-anticipated movie is said to have been bought by Netflix for a whopping Rs 270 crores.

The report also indicates that the deal has been signed by the makers and the OTT giants, making it one of the Indian films with such a high digital deal. Moreover, it has been reported that Netflix has bought the rights for its post-theatrical release across all languages.

Interestingly, the film was amidst rumors of being postponed from its release date in December. However, the film’s producer, who was recently caught in a media interaction, has confirmed that the film will arrive in theaters on the announced date. The producer had notified that the film’s second-half works would be wrapped up by September.

For those unaware, there were early rumors of the film being postponed owing to an alleged fallout between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar. However, the feud was written off as just rumors, with both of them even being spotted together at a recent preview event of a film.

The upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule marks the sequel to Allu Arjun’s 2021 film, Pushpa: The Rise, and touts to be one of the highest budgets for an Indian flick. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 6, 2024, and will see the actor reprise his role as the sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj.

The first installment had ended on a high note, with a spectacular battle brewing between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil’s characters. Besides the two of them, Rashmika Mandanna is also returning to play the role of Srivalli once again.

Moreover, the movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more in critical roles.

Furthermore, it is also speculated that Allu Arjun might join hands with director Atlee for his next film, with a movie alongside Trivikram Srinivas also expected in his lineup.

