Watch: Chiranjeevi makes his way back from Tirupati with family after seeking blessings on his 69th birthday

Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 69th birthday on August 22, 2024, and earlier made his way to Tirupathi. After concluding his prayers at the spiritual destination, the actor along with his wife and the rest of the family have returned to their home.

In a recent papped video, we can see the actor wearing an ethnic white outfit as he made his way to his car, alongside his mother, wife, and grandchildren.

See the papped videos here:

As the Megastar marks his special day, an outpouring of good wishes has been coming in from everywhere, celebrating the veteran actor. Previously, stars such as Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Nani also extended their heartfelt greetings, paying tribute to his remarkable legacy and wishing him continued success.

Check out the wishes penned by superstars for Chiranjeevi:

In honor of the Megastar's 69th birthday celebrations, the creators of his upcoming film Vishwambhara have revealed the first look. The newly launched image showcases the actor in a style reminiscent of his classic film, Anji.

In a world brimming with fantasy, the actor stands tall, brandishing a golden Trishul that crackles with enchanting energies and is infused with powerful magic. As the poster was revealed online, the makers stated, “When darkness and evil take over the world, a magnanimous star shall shine bright to fight.”

“Happy birthday, MEGASTAR Chiranjeevi. Let the world witness your aura with Vishwambhara. Get ready for a MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE, In cinemas from January 10th, 2025,” they further added.

Check out the first look of Vishwambhara:

The upcoming fantasy movie starring Chiranjeevi is directed by Bimbisara fame Mallidi Vassishta. Aside from the Megastar, the movie also has actors like Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ashika Ranganath in key roles.

The movie is slated to hit the big screens in January 2025, coinciding with Sankranthi with speculations of clashing with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next. As per rumors, the latter’s tentatively titled NBK109 is also slated to hit the big screens around the same time.

