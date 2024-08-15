WATCH: Jyotika's high-energy Independence Day workout is the fitness inspiration you’ve been waiting for

Jyotika recently dropped an inspiring fitness video on her social media handle, showcasing her intense workout routine. The actress demonstrated a variety of exercises that highlight her commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Shortly after she shared the video, her fans were stunned by her unwavering dedication to fitness.

The video features a mix of weight lifting, pilates, and core workouts, showcasing Jyotika's strength and flexibility. Sharing the video, she wrote, "This Independence Day let’s get truly independent. Jai Hind." Soon after, her fans took to the comments section to post their reactions on the video. Jyotika's fitness journey has been inspiring, especially as she embraces the challenges of life at 45.

A fan wrote, "I am sore after watching this. You are a great inspiration Mam. Happy Independence Day." Another comment read, "I am getting tired and inspired all in one go looking at this."

Meanwhile, one more person chimed in and wrote, "Totally agree with your thoughts. Let's strive to be independent in our thoughts and actions. P S - The video is truly an Inspiration."

Earlier, Jyotika posted an intense workout video with her husband and actor Suriya that soon went viral. In the video, the couple were seen engaging in a series of dynamic workouts. Sharing the video, Jyotika wrote, "Double sweat, double fun!" The video quickly garnered attention, with fans and fellow celebrities praising the couple's dedication.

R Madhavan commented, "Brilliant .. BOTH OF YOU," while Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Wow." Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Jyotika was last seen in the film Srikanth starring Rajkumar Rao as the main lead. On the other hand, Suriya has several films in his pipeline including Kanguva and Suriya 44.

Kanguva will hit the big screens on October 10. The film features Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Suriya 44 directed by Karthik Subbaraj has already gone on floors. The film features Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram and others in prominent roles.

