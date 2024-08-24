WATCH: Rishab Shetty makes it a chill day as he steps out for fishing; Is he prepping for Kantara Chapter 1?

At this point, it should not come as a surprise to anyone that Rishab Shetty goes all guns blazing in preparation for his roles. Kantara was proof enough, but the actor’s recent Kalaripayattu training to prepare for Kantara: Chapter 1, takes things a notch higher.

Now, in a video shared by Pragathi Rishab Shetty on her Instagram, Rishab could be seen fishing with great dedication and intensity. The choice of background music from Kantara’s background score also indicated that Rishab was learning how to fish for his upcoming film.

But, it could also very well be that Rishab, being from coastal Karnataka was just out fishing for pleasure and not for work. In any case, Rishab’s fishing skills are definitely a thing to behold. In a collection of clips shared by Pragathi on her story, Rishab caught a variety of fishes, with one fish matching the size of his arms.

Watch Rishab Shetty’s fishing video:

As discussed earlier, Rishab Shetty has been going all out for Kantara: Chapter 1, undergoing an insane transformation. A few days ago, the actor shared a picture from one of his Kalaripayattu training sessions, where he was seen holding a sword and a shield.

Kantara - Chapter 1 is a prequel to Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, which was released in 2022. The film is set during the reign of the Kadambas and attempts to connect the events of Kantara.

Rishab Shetty is currently actively filming for Kantara - Chapter 1 and has his full attention on the project. The actor has not taken up any other projects, except his production commitments with the Rishab Shetty Films banner.

Check out Kantara Chapter 1 announcement teaser:

It is too early to put a release date on Kantara: Chapter 1 but the makers will be looking to release the film sometime in 2025. There is also no news regarding the film’s cast, however, the crew will remain the same, with Ajaneesh B. Loknath handling the music and Arvind Kashyap taking care of the cinematography. Rishab’s wife Pragathi will once again be in charge of the film’s costume design.

