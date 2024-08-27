Meet actor who once dated Kamal Haasan, changed religion for marriage; later passed away from breast cancer

Trigger: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual, which might be triggering for some readers.

This superstar was a popular name in the South Industry. She has worked in over 800 Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films. Apart from acting, this superstar worked as a playback singer and a Carnatic singer like her mother. She was also a well-trained Bharathanatyam dancer. This late actress was also rumored to have once dated Kamal Haasan. We are talking about Srividya.

Who is Srividya?

The pan-Indian actress Srividya was born on 24 July 1953 in Tamil Nadu. She was born to her father, famous comedian Krishnamurthy, and her mother, Carnatic classical singer M. L. Vasanthakumari. The late actress was raised in a typical Telugu family and has a brother named Sankararaman.

Srividya's father had to quit acting soon after her birth as he was diagnosed with a rare disease that affected his facial muscles. Soon after Srividya's father's diagnosis, her family fell into an extreme financial crisis. In one of the throwback interviews, Srividya once reportedly said that her mother didn't even have time to breastfeed her as she was busy earning for the family.

The actress took her family's responsibilities and stepped into the Industry at a very young age. She even got a marriage proposal from a U.S.-based scientist, but Srividya did not show interest in marriage then.

Srividya’s filmography

Srividya began her career as a child artist in 1967. She first appeared in the Tamil film Thiruvarutchelvar alongside legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan. Later, Srividya stepped into the Malayalam Industry with a dance scene in Kumara Sambhavam (1969), directed by P. Subramaniam. Srividya marked her Telugu debut in Dasari Narayana Rao's directorial Tata Manavadu in 1972.

Despite starting from a really young age, Srividya's breakthrough came with the 1971 Tamil film Nootrukku Nooru. In K. Balachander's directorial, the actress essayed the role of a college student falling in love with her professor. Srividya's first project as a lead heroine was in the film Delhi to Madras opposite Jaishankar.

In the mid-1970s, the actress emerged as a prominent face in the Tamil film industry. Srividya acted in several blockbuster films like Velli Vizha, Sollathaan Ninaikkiren, and Apoorva Raagangal, all directed by K. Balachander.

It is worth mentioning that Srividya was the first heroine of Rajinikanth in his debut film Apoorva Raagangal. Her career touched another high point after her film Chenda was released in 1973, directed by A. Vincent. Among the South Indian language movies Srividya acted in, the maximum number of movies was in Malayalam. Her role as Amba, a mythological character from the 1976 film Amba Ambika Ambalika, was widely appreciated.

Srividya’s linkup with Kamal Haasan

As per several media reports, It was during the filming of Apoorva Raagangal that she met Kamal Haasan. Soon, the duo fell in love and started dating. However, destiny had other plans; Srividya and Kamal Haasan had to part ways after the former's mother did not approve of their relationship. A few years later, the Indian 2 actor began dating Vani Ganapathy, and they got married, leaving Srividya disheartened.

Kamal Haasan and Srividya made headlines again in 2006 when the former visited the latter in the hospital when she was on her deathbed. According to some reports, their love story inspired the 2008 Malayalam film Thirakkatha.

Srividya’s personal life and marriage

Eventually, Srividya moved on from Kamal Haasan and fell in love with filmmaker Bharathan, who has made many films with her as the female lead. Despite giving love another chance, Srividya was again left heartbroken as she couldn't continue her relationship with Bharathan, who then married KPAC Lalitha.

Finally, the late actress fell for George Thomas, an assistant director in Srividya's Malayalam film Teekkanal. The couple got married on 19 January 1978 despite opposition from her family.

She was baptized before the marriage, as George had desired. He even forced her to return to acting, citing financial issues after marriage. Srividya had a tough married life, which eventually ended in divorce in 1980

After George Thomas allegedly snatched all of her property, including her prizes, from her, she had to fight to get legal action against him. The divorce with George Thomas was followed by an extremely long legal battle to resolve financial issues between the two.

Srividya’s tragic death

In 2003, Srivisya underwent a biopsy test after she complained of physical problems and was diagnosed positive for metastatic breast cancer. The actress underwent treatment for three years.

During the treatment, she underwent chemotherapy, but till then, the deadly cancer had already spread throughout her body, and she breathed her last at the age of 53 in October 2006.

Two months before her death, Srividya had executed a will and entrusted K. B. Ganesh Kumar, cine actor and MLA, with registering a charitable society to start a music and dance school for those who could not get adequate opportunities due to financial crisis or to provide scholarships to such students to continue their studies and to assist deserving ailing artists. Besides, Srividya also left five lakh rupees each for her brother's children and one lakh rupees each for her workers at home in the will.

Indeed, Srividya is no longer with us physically, but her memories shall always remain in the hearts of her fans and well-wishers.

