VIDEO: Sobhita Dhulipala dodges paparazzi as she is spotted outside cafe in Mumbai; rocks casual look

The popular pan-Indian actress who recently grabbed headlines for her engagement with actor Naga Chaitanya on August 8, 2024, was spotted outside Mumbai's cafe, this morning (August 27). The actress exuded swag in her ultimate super-comfortable clothes without compromising on fashion. However, Sobhita tried dodging the media as they requested her to pose for the cameras.

Check her video below!

The Made In Heaven actress was seen clad in her all-grey outfit. Sobhita was spotted clad in a sleeveless Nike crop top and paired her outfit with loose matching grey pants. For the hairdo, the actress kept it simple and went for the bun. Sobhita Dhulipala completed her look with black slippers and a fashionable beige handbag.

After her engagement, the actress was spotted earlier in Mumbai for an event. Right before Sobhita arrived at the venue, she was surrounded by the paparazzi who clicked her pictures. Sobhita Dhulipala was seen flaunting her huge solitaire engagement ring.

Moreover, when asked when she would throw a party for her engagement by the paps, she blushed and said, “Jaldi (soon)”.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8, 2024, in a traditional, low-key ceremony surrounded by immediate family members. The exciting news was shared by the former's father and legendary actor Nagarjuna through a social media post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Times Now, Chay’s father broke his silence and revealed whether the couple is looking for a wedding soon. Nagarjuna said, “Not immediately. We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, let’s do it."

Coming to the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the Hollywood film The Monkey Man. She is now prepping for the release of her next film Sitara, whose shooting has been completed.

