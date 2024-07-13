WATCH: Power Star Pawan Kalyan attends Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony

The new Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, popularly known as Power Star Pawan Kalyan, graced Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on the 13th of July, 2024, that is a day after the grand wedding ceremony on 12th July. The actor turned politician looked absolutely regal in his traditional off-white attire comprising of a kurta and a dupatta.

The Power Star was seen greeting namaste with his folded hands, as he took a royal walk into the function area. The Shubh Aashirwad ceremony is just as grand as any other function organised by the Ambani and Merchant family. In attendance, apart from Pawan Kalyan, are popular actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.

Watch Pawan Kalyan Get Papped At Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' Ceremony (Credit: ANI)

What's There To Look Forward To For Pawan Kalyan And His Fans

Pawan Kalyan, apart from his duties as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, gears up for the release his numerous upcoming movies. The movies include OG (Also called They Call Him OG), Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 and 2 and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The actor's recent run at the box office has been a mixed bag. Vakeel Saab and Bheemla Nayak managed above average business while Bro was an absolute disaster. From the line-up, OG is the most anticipated film by fans and neutrals alike.

About Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Marriage Functions

There have been multiple functions for Anant and Radhika. The first pre-wedding event happened in Jamnagar and pop icon Rihanna was the prime attraction. There was a pre-weddiing gathering on a private cruise from Italy and singer Katy Perry was the showstopper. Then there was another event in Mumbai which was graced by pop singer Justin Bieber prior to the wedding.

After the big fat wedding, the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony is the first major function organised by the Ambani and Merchant family and there is a reception scheduled for 15th July as well.

We wish the newly weds, all the very best for their life ahead.

