Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: South stars Rajinikanth, Venkatesh Daggubati and Atlee make their stylish entries in traditionals

As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are tying the wedding knot today, South stars like Rajinikanth, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Atlee mark their stylish entry by sporting some dapper traditional outfits.

Both Venkatesh and Atlee were seen accompanied by their spouses who were also in coherence with the outfits being sported by the filmmakers, making all of them quite the sight to be adored.

Check out Rajinikanth, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Atlee making heads turn as they are snapped at Anant-Radhika's wedding

As various stars from all over the world are swarming in to attend the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, it is quite a sight to see such a large number of stars attending the same place together.

The wedding has undoubtedly managed to bring forth some eye-catching moments since July 12 night when stars like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Suriya and many more were seen making their attendance. With many more stars set to make their entrance yet, it will be quite the sight to see the ecstatic nature at the wedding venue.