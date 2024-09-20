Vettaiyan's second song Hunter Vantaar OUT: Anirudh Ravichander recreates another powerful track ft Rajinikanth that will boost your mood

After days of releasing the first song from Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, Manasilayo, the makers have yet again delighted all Thalaivar fans by dropping an electrifying track from the film. The second audio from Vettaiyan, titled Hunter Vantaar has been sung by Siddharth Basrur and composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander. Check out the song below!

Sharing the poster featuring Rajinikanth, the makers of Vettaiyan wrote, "The HUNTER has arrived! #HunterVantaar the electrifying 2nd single from VETTAIYAN, is OUT NOW. Tune in to the pulse-pounding beats." In the poster, we can the Jailer actor exuding his evergreen swag, clad in a brown shirt and white pants.

Moreover, his look has been completed with a pair of classy sunglasses. Rajinikanth can be seen holding a deadly weapon that hints at some high-octane action sequences in Vettaiyan. Check out the social media post below!

The song is a banger song that speaks volumes about Rajinikanth's popularity and stardom. Hunter Vantaar is likely to be placed at a crucial point in Vettaiyan. While the makers have just released the audio, people especially those who love Rajinikanth are now waiting for the video for Hunter Vantaar. Amidst the wait, take a look at how people have been reacting to the new song below!

Meanwhile, a grand audio launch will be organized by the makers of Vettaiyan on September 20 at Jawarharlal Indoor Stadium, Chennai. As per reports, the event will be attended by the film's cast, including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Anirudh Ravichander, and TJ Gnanvel, among others.

For the unversed, Rajinikanth's starrer is directed by TJ Gnanvel and features brilliant actors like Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Amitabh Bachchan, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan and VJ Rakshan. It is worth mentioning that Vettaiyan is a little extra special as the film marks Rajinikanth's reunion with Mr Bachchan after 33 years. The superstar duo first collaborated for the 1991 film Hum.

Excited to watch Vettaiyan? Don't forget to mark your calendars for October 10, 2024. The fill will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

