VIDEO: Ram Gopal Varma watches Nagarjuna's Siva again after 34 years in theatres; gives a glimpse of epic celebration

Nagarjuna Akkineni has turned a year older today, August 29. On the occasion of his 65th birthday, his fans and friends across the globe have been showering him with well wishes. Amongst many, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to his X handle to share a special message with the Coolie actor.

Ram Gopal Varma shared a video wherein he can be seen watching Nagarjuna starrer Siva in theaters. The film was directed by RGV himself and also featured Amala and Raghuvaran in lead roles. Sharing his excitement, he wrote, "Hey @iamnagarjuna the crowd is roaring in ur b’day celebration and AM JOINING TOO."

Before RGV, megastar Chiranjeevi shared a sweet birthday note for his dear friend Nagarjuna on his X handle. He wrote, "Wishing my dear brother @iamnagarjuna many many happy returns of the day! Have a blessed birthday ! May you continue to be the cool and strong person you always are!"

Meanwhile, the Mass actor also met his fans who had been waiting outside his Hyderabad residence since morning. Nagarjuna greeted them with utmost joy and celebrated a brief moment of his birthday with them. Despite being mobbed by the crowd, he kept his cool and waved at them.

Recently, Nagarjuna's first look from Rajinikanth starrer Coolie was unveiled. He will be seen playing the role of Simon in Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial. In the monochrome poster the makers shared, the actor was seen in his intense and rugged avatar. The poster garnered the attention of his fans and soon went viral.

On the work front, Nagarjuna will be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna in Kubera. The film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, has been generating immense buzz due to its stellar star cast. Other details about Kubera and its production are still under wraps.

