WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna misses her furry friend Aura a little too much as she celebrates International Dog Day

Rashmika Mandanna shared a heartwarming video with her pet dog Aura as she celebrated International Dog Day today, August 26. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share how much she misses her furry companion on this special day. In a heartfelt post, she expressed her deep bond with Aura.

In the video shared by Rashmika, the Pushpa actress can be seen engaging in a playful moment with her furry little friend. She interacts with Aura, who is lying on a couch and enjoying Rashmika's attention. The actress has a blast while tickling Aura's belly out of sheer joy.

Sharing the video, she captioned the post, "You guys have all been asking me how Aura is.. since im away from her I had to dig deep into my phone gallery to find this... I miss her soooooo much.. happy doggo day Aura baby."

Check out the post below:

In an old interview, Rashmika Mandanna shared how happy she feels with her Cocker Spaniel, Aura. She mentioned that her pet dog calms her down and provides unconditional love. Sura makes her feel complete and gets hyper whenever she comes back home. She said, "When she came into my life, it felt complete. She knows that I travel a lot, and it’d bother her initially, but now she’s used to it."

Advertisement

The actress also shared that a dog is like a person who has nothing but love for you. They make you happy and discipline you. They act like your partners, and nothing else matters when they are with you.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna adopted Aura during the 2021 lockdown.

On the work front, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Pushpa 2. She will reprise her role as Srivalli in the Sukumar-directed film, which features Allu Arjun as the main lead. She will also be seen in Kubera, co-starring Nagarjuna and Dhanush.

On the other hand, Rashmika will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Chhava, which will clash with her other film, Pushpa 2, in theaters on December 6.

ALSO READ: In PICS: Inside Rashmika Mandanna's diary; 10 things she can't live without