Sai Pallavi's Upcoming Movies: Naga Chaitanya starrer Thandel, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, and Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran

Sai Pallavi is one of the most talented and gorgeous-looking actresses in the Indian film Industry who rules millions of hearts for her versatile roles, choice of film genres, and exceptional performances in several films. Apart from acting, people also admire her for Sai’s humble nature and gorgeous looks. If you also are a fan of Sai Pallavi then we must admire your great choice. Waiting to see the stunning diva on the silver screen again? Pinkvilla has curated a list of Sai Pallavi’s upcoming films.

Sai Pallavi’s Upcoming Movies (2024-2025)

1. Amaran

Let us start the list with Sai Pallavi's collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran. The upcoming film is a biographical action war film bankrolled jointly by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India. Amaran is scheduled to be released on 31st October 2024

Apart from the actress, Amaran also features Sivakarthikeyan stars as Major Mukund Varadarajan. It is worth mentioning that the movie is an adaptation of the book series India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, chronicling the life and bravery of Mukund Varadarajan.

In a recent interview in February 2024, the director talked about Amaran and Sai Pallavi. Rajkumar Periasamy said, "She always looks for characters. Once she read the synopsis and the screenplay, she responded positively and told me we have to meet. When we met she asked me a few doubts, which I clarified. There are several challenging elements for her character in the film as well."

Besides the lead pair, Amaran stars Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Hanun Bawra, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, Gaurav Venkatesh, and Shreekumar in crucial roles. It was also recently announced that the OTT rights of the film have been bagged by giant platform Netflix.

2. Thandel

The next on the list of Sai Pallavi’s upcoming movies is her much-awaited project with actor Naga Chaitanya, Thandel. It is worth mentioning that this project marks the duo's second collaboration after their 2021-Sekhar Kammula film Love Story.

Apart from that, Thandel is Chay's third film with filmmaker Chandoo after Premam and Savyasachi. Talking about the plot, Thandel is an action drama that revolves around a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in international waters. Sai Pallavi will be seen playing the role of Satya, a fisherwoman. The film might arrive in the theaters in 2025.

As per a report in Republic World, the actress will step into the shoes of a girl hailing from the Srikakulam region. Sai Pallavi's portrayal in the Naga Chaitanya starrer will have the essence of a village girl. Further, the report suggests that a blend of rebellion and adherence to social idealism will set Satya's character apart. Moreover, she will be conversing in the Srikakulam dialect, adding authenticity to her character.

The upcoming film is presented by Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts and produced by Bunny Vasu. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the film’s tunes while Shamdat is the cinematographer.

3. Ramayana

Last but not least is Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana. The Nitesh Tiwari-helmed project is undoubtedly the most awaited film in Indian Cinema, ever since the producers pulled off a casting coup by getting together Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Sai Pallavi to celebrate the triumph of good over evil.

While the Animal actor will be seen as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of Sita opposite him. Several leaked pictures from the film set earlier this year had taken social media by fire. Recently, a fan page shared some insight into the Ramayana sets, claiming that the actress looked "ethereal and beautiful" in the role.

It is pertinent to mention that Sai Pallavi was last seen in her 2022 film Gargi. The Tamil legal drama was directed by Gautham Ramachandran and bankrolled by Blacky, Genie & My Left Foot Productions. Gargi revolves around a young school teacher named Gari and her journey to prove her father's innocence with the help of a juvenile advocate who's never even seen the interiors of a court hall.

Her last movie was a blockbuster at the box office and has raised expectations of moviegoers from Sai Pallavi. With the actress gearing up for the three most awaited films of her career, let us know in the comments which upcoming movies of Sai Pallavi are you most excited about.

