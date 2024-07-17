Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran postponed; Major Mukund Varadarajan biopic locks new release date after multiple delays

Sivakarthikeyan is currently working on a biopic titled Amaran, based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and featuring Sai Pallavi as the female lead, the film is produced by Kamal Haasan. Set in 2014, the story centers on a search operation and terrorist attack in Shopian, Kashmir. Originally slated for an August 15 theatrical release, the film got delayed until September 2024. However, the makers have finally announced the official release date of Amaran.

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran is eyeing a Diwali release

Sivakarthikeyan took to his social media handle X to announce the official release date of Amaran. Sharing a new look poster, he wrote, ""There lived a man who never feigned to be a hero..." Let’s celebrate our #Amaran - #MajorMukundVaradarajan this Diwali. A film by @Rajkumar_KP."

In the new look poster, Sivakarthikeyan appears in a rugged and intense avatar, with blood smeared on his face and body. The background has a gritty, action-oriented theme with the Indian flag faintly visible. The text on the poster indicates that the film is set to release on October 31, during Diwali.

The tagline reads, "There lived a man who never feigned to be a hero..." The poster also credits the film's production to Kamal Haasan and Sony Pictures International Productions, with Rajkumar Periasamy as the writer and director.

About Amaran starring Sivakarthikeyan

Amaran is a biographical action war film produced jointly by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India. Sivakarthikeyan stars as Major Mukund Varadarajan in the movie, an adaptation of the book series India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, chronicling the life and bravery of Mukund Varadarajan.

Advertisement

The film also features Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Hanun Bawra, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, Gaurav Venkatesh, and Shreekumar.

In addition to Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan is set to star in AR Murugadoss' upcoming film, tentatively titled SK 23, and he will also make a cameo appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth's forthcoming movie Coolie.

ALSO READ: Amaran: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer biopic wraps up shoot with ‘The Battle Frame’; see VIDEO