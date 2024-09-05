WATCH: THIS Tamil actor arrives with REAL Goat to watch Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time in theater

Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) finally hit the big screens today, September 5. On this special day, Vijay's fans thronged to theaters to watch the film's first show. However, in a hilarious movie, Tamil actor Cool Suresh took his love for the Leo actor to a whole new level.

The actor brought an actual goat with him to watch Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT in theaters. It was Cool Suresh's unique way of showcasing his support for the superstar. Several videos of him arriving with a real goat alongside other fans are going viral on social media.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, fans across the country have been rejoicing at the release of GOAT in theaters. Several videos of fans bursting crackers and dancing on the streets in large numbers are going viral. In a video shared by ANI, fans can be seen celebrating the release of the film with utmost joy.

Check out the video:

Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has been receiving positive responses from audiences and critics alike. The film is expected to cross Rs 100 crore on its opening day at the worldwide box office. Fans have been praising Vijay's performance as he played a dual role in the movie. He played the lead role of Gandhi and his son in the movie, which featured Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, and Prabhu Deva alongside him.

In addition to this, the makers have also announced that the film will be getting a sequel soon. It is titled GOAT vs OG, and it will be a "Venkat Prabhu villain". Now, it is yet to be seen which actor will play the villain in this. However, not much about the film has been disclosed by the GOAT makers.

In addition, the Vijay starrer will make its digital debut on Netflix after its theatrical run. However, fans await an official announcement.

