GOAT vs OG: Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest of All Time gets a sequel; Here's all you need to know

Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) has hit the big screens today, September 5. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film is receiving positive response from audiences and critics alike. Adding to these celebrations, the makers of GOAT have officially announced the sequel to the Vijay starrer.

In the end credits of GOAT, it was officially announced that the film will return with a second part, titled GOAT vs OG. In the original film, Vijay plays the role of Gandhi, a member of SATS (Special Anti-Terrorist Squad), and his son Jeevan. The story follows the life of Gandhu, who embarks on a quest to uncover the truth about some strange events involving his own family and the members of the SATS. The film's several face-off scenes and action sequences have left audiences eager for more.

Therefore, this time, Venkat Prabhu will reportedly introduce the villain instead of the hero in GOAT vs. OG. Moreover, social media is abuzz with speculations of Ajith Kumar joining the star cast in the sequel. However, the makers of the film have not made an official announcement yet.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT is likely to make a strong box office record this week. Reports suggest that the film might open to Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. If so, GOAT would mark his second film after Leo to open to Rs 100 crore at the global box office.

Moreover, Vijay's film does not face any stiff competition from other releases. Also, in North India, the film will not be facing any direct competition with Stree 2 as its dubbed Hindi version not be making it to the national cinema chains due to a pre-decided OTT agreement.

Nevertheless, Vijay's GOAT is performing well in theaters. After completing its theatrical run, the film will be available to watch on OTT platforms like Netflix.

Have you watched GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay? If so, please let us know your review in the comments.

