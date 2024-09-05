The GOAT: Thalapathy Vijay starrer to have its OTT release on THIS streaming platform? Here’s what we know

Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT has hit the theaters with tremendous response from the audience. Fans have been flocking the cinema halls to catch the first day's shows of the film. While the Venkat Prabhu directorial gets such a successful opening, new reports have raised speculations about the film’s OTT release.

As reported by ABP, The Greatest Of All Time will be marking its OTT release via the giant streaming platform Netflix. However, there has been no official date for its OTT release that has been announced yet.

Meanwhile, social media has been filled with tons of positive responses from the audiences who have watched the massive entertainer and have been enthralled with Thalapathy’s performance.

For the unversed, GOAT happens to be one of Thalapathy’s final films, before he steps into his political career. Besides this, the actor also has another film in the pipeline, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 69.

Coming back to his recent release, GOAT features an ensemble star cast, including Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Malvika Sharma and others.

Thalapathy has essayed double roles in the film, that of a father named Gandhi and his son Jeevan. After retiring from the special service terrorist organization, the former comes back and joins his mates to resolve another poignant crisis at hand.

Right through every pre-release glimpse of the film, audiences have been promised limitless action sequences and stunts. Surely Thalapathy has impressed everyone by pulling off a never-seen-before avatar.

As per the producer of the film Archana Kalpathi, Thalapathy Vijay had been offered a remuneration of Rs. 200 crores for The GOAT. This makes the actor one of the highest-paid actors, beating Prabhas and Salman Khan on the pan-Indian level.

