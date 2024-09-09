Who is Bhagyashri Borse? All you need to know about Dulquer Salmaan's new heroine in Kaantha

Bhagyashri Borse is a rising star who is making strides in the Indian film industry. After Mr Bachchan, she has already signed her next flick featuring Dulquer Salmaan as the main lead. Yes, you read it right. Bhagyashri will play the female lead in Kaantha and the film is produced by Rana Daggubati in collaboration with DQ.

However, did you know that she initially gained fame for her appearance in a popular chocolate commercial? Yes, Bhagyashri featured in the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk ad which added to her fame and opened doors for her in showbiz.

Bhagyashri Borse made her acting debut with Divya Khosla Kumar starrer Yaariyan 2. In the movie, she played a minor role and essayed the character of Raaji Cariappa.

Following her Bollywood debut, she made her big Telugu film debut with Mr Bachchan this year. The movie featured superstar Ravi Teja as the main lead. Her role as Jikki in Mr Bachchan garnered attention from audiences and critics alike which further expanded her filmography. For the unversed, Bhagyashri also appeared in the Hindi film Chandu Champion co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Now, the actress has two big films in her lineup including Kaantha and VD12. In VD12, Bhagyashri is rumored to play the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Although the filmmakers have been tight-lipped about the cast and plot details, speculation about her involvement were fueled by her social media activity. She had earlier shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories from Sri Lanka, where the film is currently being shot. This ignited the rumors of her participation in the project.

Advertisement

VD12 is touted to be an action spy thriller and is produced by Sithara Entertainments. The film is expected to feature Vijay Deverakonda in a cop role and is slated for release in 2025. Meanwhile, the film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Coming back to Kaantha, the film is going to be directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. The film's pooja ceremony took place recently in Hyderabad, marking the official start of its production. During the ceremony, Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, and Bhagyashri Borse were seen dressed in traditional white ensembles.

Recently, Rana Daggubati shared photo from the pooja ceremony and wrote, "An exciting journey begins today."

Check out the post below:

Kaantha is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films in collaboration with Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media.

ALSO READ: Kaantha pooja ceremony: Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati and Bhagyashri Borse deck up in white as film goes on floors