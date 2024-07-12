WATCH: Yash reaches Mumbai with wife Radhika Pandit to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding; to meet Ramayana makers as well

KGF star Yash has arrived in Mumbai with his wife Radhika Pandit to grace the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Take a look.

By Anjali Choudhury
Updated on Jul 12, 2024  |  02:37 PM IST |  1.8K
PC: Varinder Chawla
WATCH: Yash reaches Mumbai to attend Anant-Radhika's wedding; will meet Ramayana makers (PC: Varinder Chawla)

Yash, the star of KGF, and his wife Radhika Pandit were seen at Mumbai airport today, July 12. They arrived to attend the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Fans and onlookers quickly noticed Yash's fresh new appearance, speculating if it's for his upcoming films Toxic or Ramayana. Meanwhile, the actor will also discuss shooting schedules for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.


Credits: Varinder Chawla
