Did you know not Malavika Mohanan but Rashmika Mandanna was the first choice for Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan?

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan was released in theaters on August 15. The film features brilliant actors like Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles. Besides the visionary direction, excellent screenplay, and story, moviegoers loved and appreciated all actors' convincing performances. However, did you know that Malavika Mohanan was not the first choice for Chiyaan Vikram's film?

Yes, you read that right. As per a report in News 18, director Pa Ranjith initially approached Rashmika Mandanna for Malavika's role of Aarathi in Thangalaan. Despite getting the offer, the Dear Comrade actress declined to work on the film as she could not align the Thangalaan dates with her then-ongoing projects.

Further, the report says that Rashmika was occupied with shooting for her upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun and hence had to let go of Pa Ranjith’s film.

As for Thangalaan, it explores the story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when they were discovered by the British. Further, it reveals how the British rule exploited and looted the area. With the audience utterly mesmerized by Malavika Mohanan's performance as Aarathi, Thangalaan has received a lot of praise. As the protagonist of this unique character, she has really nailed it. Her portrayal of different layers to her character as Aarathi has indeed proved Malavika’s worth as an actor.

Check out Thangalaan’s trailer below!

Thangalaan presents a compelling narrative of resilience, struggle, and survival, all set against an adventurous backdrop. Chiyaan Vikram’s film beautifully explores the nuanced complexities of its situations, revealing that they cannot be easily categorized as right or wrong. If you are someone who is an avid fan of some serious action-drama and loves to be immersed in a world that is mixed with history and power, then Thangalaan is a must-watch for you.

If you have watched Thangalaan, let us know in the comments if you think Rashmika Mandanna would have been a great fit for Aarthi’s role in the Chiyaan Vikram starrer.

