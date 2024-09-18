What is Badaga wedding? Here's everything you want to know about Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan's marriage customs and rituals

Sai Pallavi had the best time of her life at sister Pooja Kannan and her husband Vineeth Sivakumar's Badaga-style wedding. The ceremony took place in Ooty in attendance of their loved ones and family members. Recently, Pooja Kannan and the wedding photographer shared some inside photos from the wedding where Sai Pallavi can be seen feeling overwhelmed with joy.

In the photos, Pooja Kannan can be seen happily posing with her husband Vineeth after tying the knot. Seeing her sister getting married, Sai Pallavi could not hold back her tears at the wedding and the moment was captured on the camera. Meanwhile, the photos showed glimpses from the Badaga-style wedding where the guests got emotional as they showered the couple with their blessings.

For the unversed, a Badaga wedding is very simple and follows a simple set of rules. Both bride and groom don white or light-colored ensembles for the ceremony. This wedding usually takes place in the Nilgiri Hills. The best part about a Badaga wedding is that there is no dowry involved and the ceremony is always placed at the groom's house.

Moreover, all the expenses of the wedding are borne by the groom's side of the family. Pooja Kannan and her husband Vineeth tied the knot following these rituals.

Sharing the photos, the photographer wrote, "Surrounded by Nilgiris’ majestic beauty, this heartfelt wedding was a joyous blend of laughter and tears, leaving an indelible mark."

On the other hand, Pooja Kannan captioned the post, "To infinity and beyond."

Earlier, Pooja shared a glimpse of her mehendi ceremony on her Instagram handle, In the video, the Thandel actress was seen applying henna on her sister's palm at her mehendi ceremony. However, she got nervous after the camera began to film her and said that she is getting "conscious."

Sharing photos from the pre-wedding festivities, Pooja wrote, "Keeping up with the old tradition- my sister doing my mehendi, as it’s always been !!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi is all set to feature alongside Naga Chaitanya in the film Thandel. She will also be seen playing Sita's character in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

