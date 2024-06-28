When R Madhavan opened up about his feelings on son Vedaant being compared to other star kids and said, 'We don’t..'

R Madhavan is a proud dad to his son Vedaant Madhavan. He is definitely one of the coolest dads in showbiz and shares an extremely close bond with his son. Madhavan never shies away from sharing pictures with the apple of his eye on his social media page too. However, it was once that the 54-year-old actor grabbed headlines as he spoke about how he feels when his son is compared with other star kids in the industry.

When R Madhavan opened up about comparison of his son Vedaant with other star kids

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia for his YouTube channel, the Shaitaan actor opened up about his son and spoke about how he and his wife do not appreciate Vedaant being compared to other star kids.

Reacting to a question about Vedaant Madhavan being labeled as the ideal star kid, the actor said, “Sarita and I are not very pleased about it. Comparing a child to another child can hurt many people. When Vedaant gets compared to star kids, we don’t appreciate or endorse it.’’

Further, the Minnale actor said that although he does not want to take away what his son has achieved, he acknowledges that Vedaant gets a lot more attention than his friends because of being his son.

“Vedaant is not the best in the country. He is an actor’s son who has managed to achieve a national record,” R Madhavan added.

Vedaant is truly what can be called a child prodigy. At such a tender age, he has achieved a lot and made the country proud several times. For the unversed, the young achiever is a passionate swimmer who has won several medals on the national and international stage.

Kudos to R Madhavan and Sarita Birje for being such good hands-on parents!

What’s next for R Madhavan?

Meanwhile, on the work front, R Madhavan was last seen in the supernatural thriller Shaitaan opposite, Jyotika and Ajay Devgn. It was directed by Super 30 fame director Vikas Bahl.

He will next star in a sports drama titled Test featuring Nayanthara, and Siddharth in crucial roles. The film has been directed by S. Sashikanth.

