Popular star kid: Meet R Madhavan’s son Vedaant, a passionate animal lover, and international swimmer who made India proud

It's definitely challenging for the star kids to maintain their authenticity under constant media scrutiny and public attention. Being born into influential families means they often experience attention from a very tender age.

However, R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan is a prime example of a young achiever who has maintained his humility and originality despite loads of public attention. In this article, we will talk in detail about the ‘child prodigy’- Vedaant Madhavan.

Who is Vedaant Madhavan?

Vedaant Madhavan is the only child of Pan-India actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje. Born on August 21, 2005, the sweet boy will turn 19 this year.

Despite being a successful actor’s son, Vedaant decided not to follow his dad’s footprints. As per a report in tring, he has completed his schooling at Universal American School in Dubai.

Vedaant Madhavan's journey to success

Vedaant joined a Sports Club in Mumbai where he initially learned to swim professionally. After that, he shifted to the Glenmark Aquatic Foundation, a CSR (corporate social responsibility) program that aims to promote Indian competitive swimmers to the global level, in 2017.

Vedaant has participated in several national and international level competitions and has consistently won several medals.

His first international success came when Vedaant Madhavan won his first international title, a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021, and then bagged seven medals (four silver and three bronze) at the Junior National Aquatic Championships in the same year. And the rest is, as they say, history.

He has also won the 48th Junior National Aquatics Championships which was held in India and won 4 gold and 3 silver medals. But that’s not it, the talented athlete made history when he broke records in India by completing the 1500m freestyle within 16:01.73 seconds.

Last year, he made India proud by winning five gold medals in The Malaysian Open 2023 in the categories- 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 1500m freestyle.

After Winning the National Jr. Swimming Title, now Vedaant Madhavan is training himself for the Olympics 2026.

Vedaant Madhavan’s social work

Apart from being a national-level athlete, Vedaant has always been an ardent animal lover since childhood. He is so fond of animals that once he asked his parents to donate to an animal shelter instead of getting him presents for his birthday.

Owing to his efforts to promote vegetarianism and stop animal cruelty, the animal welfare organization PETA honored the junior Madhavan with the prestigious PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) Compassionate Kid Award.

R Madhavan on not liking his son being compared to other star kids

In a recent interview, the Shaitaan actor spoke about how he and his wife do not approve of their son being compared to other star kids.

In a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, he said, “Sarita and I are not very pleased about it. We regret it because comparing a child to another child… see, memes are meant to be consumed, people do whatever it takes to make the memes consumable and at times, they don’t realize how much they hurt other people.”

Further, Madhavan said that although he does not want to take Vedaant’s achievements away, he also acknowledges that his son gets a lot more attention than most of his friends because of his surname.

Well, now we know why Vedaant has achieved so much in life and is yet so humble and grounded. Right?

