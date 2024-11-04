When Yash found Ranbir Kapoor ‘a little distracted’ in his films, revealed why he ‘never really liked’ Ranveer Singh’s performances

Yash is one such actor who has completely justified the tag of being a pan-India heartthrob. Known for his extremely humble nature, Yash once made some critical comments about Bollywood leads Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in terms of their performances on screen.

In one of his older interviews from 2018 with ETV Bharat Films and TV, Yash made some interesting remarks about two of his arch colleagues, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. Talking about Ranveer, Yash cited how he never really liked his films up until the actor delivered blockbuster successes with the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Yash said, "Ranveer Singh, I never used to like his work initially, but I don’t know how he is looking too good. His film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bajirao Mastani—from then I started liking him. And he is stunning in Padmavat; he is just amazing."

Moving on, Yash also spoke about Ranbir Kapoor and shared that he had watched the latter’s film Sanju, among other projects of his. However, he did not forget to express that he finds the Barfi actor distracted.

The KGF actor said, “Ranbir Kapoor, I saw him in Sanju. I saw a lot of his work; he was too good. I don’t know; off late I felt he was a little distracted, but in Sanju he was too good.”

Yash also opened up about the actors he has loved in Bollywood. He started with legendary stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan and tagged them as his all-time favorites.

Advertisement

Over the years, Yash has strived to maintain cordial equations with many Bollywood stars.

On the work front, Yash is gearing up for his next release, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups and Ramayan.

ALSO READ: Was Anushka Shetty body shamed and then dropped from THIS mega-action film with her Baahubali co-star Prabhas?