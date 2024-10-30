Toxic star Yash and Radhika Pandit mark their son’s 5th birthday with a heartfelt montage of his childhood moments; WATCH

Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are celebrating the birthday of their son Yatharv, as the popular star kid turns 5 on October 30, 2024. As part of the celebrations, the Toxic star and his wife shared a special montage video of Yatharv, remembering their fond memories.

The video shared took us on a heartwarming journey through the star kid’s life from the moment he was born, showcasing some truly cute and precious moments to treasure forever. Along with the post, Radhika also penned the caption, “Five years of watching him grow into the most amazing little boy! Happy 5th Birthday our little sonshine!”

Check out the video for Yash and Radhika Pandit's son Yatharv’s birthday:

Yash has been making quite a buzz on the professional front since announcing details about his upcoming projects. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor confirmed that his next movie Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has been delayed.

The actor reflected on the fact that they shouldn’t have announced the film and its release date before even starting filming. According to him, the movie is a commercial action flick that requires stellar casting, which has been challenging because many actors' schedules are already packed.

For those unaware, the movie Toxic was initially speculated to have Kareena Kapoor Khan in a lead role. However, the same was later dismissed with Nayanthara’s name making the buzz.

Although the makers are yet to reveal the complete cast of the film, aside from Yash, it is expected to feature actors like Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Shruti Haasan in key roles. Shruti even lent her voice to the film’s announcement video.

Moving ahead, Yash had also revealed that the plans for KGF 3 are also on the cards. The actor revealed that both he and Prashanth Neel have an idea for the film but it would be much more massive and requires a lot of attention by both of them. The actor further added that as of now he is working on Toxic and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana.

