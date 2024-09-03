WCC co-founder and actor Rima Kallingal files defamation suit against Tamil singer Suchitra over her drug party allegation; Says 'we all know why the Hema Committee was formed'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and drug addiction.

Actor and co-founder of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) Rima Kallingal has taken strict action against Tamil singer Suchitra for making defamatory comments about her. For the unversed, the singer voiced her opinion on the Hema Committee Report and accused Rima Kallingal of hosting drug-fueled rave parties. Suchitra also claimed that these gatherings resulted in the decline of Rima's career.

Apart from making such claims, she also said that Malayalam veteran stars Mohanlal and Mammootty disrupt the careers of actors like Fahadh Faasil.

Disturbed by these allegations, Rima Kallingal raised her concern over Suchitra's claims and issued a statement on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "For years, many of you have stood with the WCC and its cause. It is this support and trust that prompts me to write to you now. Over the past two days, several news outlets have reported on statements made by Tamil singer Suchitra in an interview with a YouTube channel."

She further added, "In the 30-minute interview, she not only names and shames the survivor of the 2017 sexual assault, claiming the survivor "knew it was coming," but also alleges that CM Pinarayi, Mohanlal, and Mammootty conspired through the Hema Committee to sabotage the careers of actors like Fahadh. We all know why the Hema Committee was formed, and anyone suggesting otherwise should be questioned."

Clearing the air on Suchitra's "baseless" statement about her, Rima said that such an event surrounding her alleged "arrest" never occurred in the first place.

Rima further stated that she has filed a defamation case against Suchitra and wrote, "I have decided to take action. I have filed a complaint with the Special Investigation Team and sent a defamation notice." She concluded her note by expressing gratitude to those who stood by her.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Radikaa Sarathkumar REACTS to Rajinikanth's silence on Hema committee report