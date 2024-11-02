South Newsmakers of the Week: From Diwali movies release, Darshan Thoogudeepa's interim bail, to ANR event and more

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the brutal murder and death.

Pinvilla is back with its weekend special South Newsmakers of the Week, comprising all hot news from the South entertainment Industry. This week was a little extra special as we witnessed 6 much-awaited film releases on Diwali (October 31). Besides, Kannada murder-accused actor Darshan Thoogudeep who had been serving his judicial custody was granted interim bail by the Karnataka High Court. If you have missed any of these or more, don’t worry! We have got you covered.

Top 5 South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Movies release on Diwali 2024

This year, the festival of lights was extravagant as 6 highly anticipated South movies were released on the same day. Jayam Ravi’s Brother, Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s Amaran, Kavin’s Bloddy Beggar, Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Bhaskar, Sriimurali’s Bagheera, and K Abbavaram’s KA clashed at the theatres on October 31. Moviegoers surely had a tough time choosing what to watch to make their Diwali even more special. While Amaran, Lucky Bhaskar, and Bloddy Beggar have been getting loads of positive responses, the other three films opened to mixed to positive reviews. It would be interesting to see how the movies perform at the box office in the coming days.

2. Darshan Thoogudeepa granted interim bail

On October 30, the murder-accused actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was granted a 6-week interim bail by the Karnataka HC on medical grounds. However, while pronouncing its order, the court granted bail to the actor on a Rs 2 lakh bond, two sureties, and on condition of surrendering his passport. The State had previously submitted Darshan's medical reports to the court. As per a report in the Bar and Bench, the HC analyzed the reports and noted that the actor required surgery because of issues related to his spine and feet. As per the latest reports, Darshan is already admitted to a private hospital for his treatment.



3. Kanguva Editor Nishadh Yusuf’s demise

Kanguva's editor Nishadh Yusuf was found dead at his apartment on Wednesday. The demise of the 43-year-old film editor has shocked the entire film fraternity. As per India Today, the mortal remains of Yusuf were discovered at his residence in Panampilly Nagar in Kochi at around 2 AM. The police reached his residence to investigate the cause of his death. Tamil Star Suriya also shared his condolences after the news broke.

4. Rishab Shetty’s first look from Jai Hanuman

Kannada star Rishab Shetty has been officially roped in as lord Hanuman in the Prasanth Varma upcoming directorial Jai Hanuman. It is pertinent to mention that the movie marks the sequel to the Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan under the director’s cinematic universe, Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). In the first look from the film, Rishab Shetty dons the avatar of lord Hanuman and appears on his knee while holding an idol of lord Rama with a single tear running down from his eye.

5. Chiranjeevi honored with ANR award

Megastar Chiranjeevi was recently honored with the prestigious ANR National Award on October 28, hosted by Nagarjuna and his family. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan graced the grand event and handed over the award to Chiranjeevi. Pictures and videos from the ANR event have gone viral on the internet. It is worth mentioning that Naga Chaitanya’s wife-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala also attended the event.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, mental, or emotional abuse, then do not hesitate to seek help. Several helplines are available; remember you are not alone in this fight.

