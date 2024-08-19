Yash and Rashmika Mandanna's Raksha Bandhan celebration is all about sibling love and bonding, see PHOTOS

Yash and Rashmika Mandanna recently celebrated Raksha Bandhan, a festival that honors the bond between brothers and sisters. The occasion saw both actors showcasing their affection and appreciation for their siblings. While Yash had a hush-hush Rakhi celebration with his sister Nandini, Rashmika took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note for her little sister.

A photo of Yash celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his sister went viral online. In the photo, the Toxic star is seen wearing a light green patterned shirt and white trousers. He sports a thick beard and has a rakhi tied on his wrist. On the other hand, Nandini is dressed in a traditional red saree while hugging her brother Yash.

Check out their photo below:

Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit also shared a glimpse of their kids’ Raksha Bandhan celebration. Sharing photos of Ayra and Yatharv, Radhika wrote, "Tiny Tots, big love..Some unfiltered moments from our Rakshabandhan celebrations. Hope you all celebrated with your loved ones too."

Check the post below:

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna shared a touching note for her sister expressing her love. Sharing a string of photos with her sister, the actress wrote, "Dear lil sister, I love you. I hope you grow up to be a beautiful woman, a woman who everyone looks up to and respects and I hope in the process you don’t have to fight too many battles in life and I promise you- I will try and protect you as much as I possibly can but there will be so many things that you will have to go through by yourself and at that time I hope the universe goes a little easier on you.."

Advertisement

The Pushpa actress concluded her note with, "I hope you are safe and happy in this world.. I hope to all the little girls out there like you the world becomes a happier safer place to live in. I love you, my doll."

Check out the post below:

Varun Tej Konidela also shared a glimpse of his Raksha Bandhan celebrations with sister Niharika Konidela. Sharing photos with his sister, the Matka actor wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy Rakshabandhan!"

Check out his post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash has collaborated with Geetu Mohandas for his upcoming film titled Toxic. Apart from Toxic, the actor will be seen in films including KGF 3, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and others.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chhaava and Pushpa 2. She will also co-star with Dhanush and Nagarjuna in Kubera.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2024: 7 South Indian films to watch with your siblings on this festive occasion; Annavaram, Annaatthe to Namma Veettu Pillai